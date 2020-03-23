All countries should abandon sanctions to save as many people as possible amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sergei Zheleznyak, a member of the lower house's international affairs committee, said on Monday

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the idea of lifting sanctions against Russia in light of the economic situation in the world and the spread of the coronavirus was worthy of attention but noted it all depended on Western partners.

"To effectively combat the coronavirus pandemic, all countries need to abandon political ambitions, abandon the sanctions regime and illegal restrictions in order to save the maximum number of people from being infected," Zheleznyak said.

According to the lawmaker, the lack of the necessary measures and efforts to prevent an increase in the number of people infected in a single country, in particular in Italy, will negatively affect the general situation with the pandemic in the world.

Taking into account the danger of a humanitarian crisis that threatens people in Italy, Moscow decided to provide the necessary assistance in carrying out preventive and disinfection measures, Zheleznyak added.

The lawmaker noted that China and Russia were the first to help Italy but not the EU countries, which "demonstrates the absurdness and inferiority of the sanctions regime, which Europe, despite the pandemic, continues to maintain."

To date, nearly 300,000 people globally have been infected with the virus and over 12,900 have died, according to the World Health Organization.