UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lower House Calls On Int'l Community To Abandon Sanctions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:47 PM

Russia's Lower House Calls on Int'l Community to Abandon Sanctions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

All countries should abandon sanctions to save as many people as possible amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sergei Zheleznyak, a member of the lower house's international affairs committee, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) All countries should abandon sanctions to save as many people as possible amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sergei Zheleznyak, a member of the lower house's international affairs committee, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the idea of lifting sanctions against Russia in light of the economic situation in the world and the spread of the coronavirus was worthy of attention but noted it all depended on Western partners.

"To effectively combat the coronavirus pandemic, all countries need to abandon political ambitions, abandon the sanctions regime and illegal restrictions in order to save the maximum number of people from being infected," Zheleznyak said.

According to the lawmaker, the lack of the necessary measures and efforts to prevent an increase in the number of people infected in a single country, in particular in Italy, will negatively affect the general situation with the pandemic in the world.

Taking into account the danger of a humanitarian crisis that threatens people in Italy, Moscow decided to provide the necessary assistance in carrying out preventive and disinfection measures, Zheleznyak added.

The lawmaker noted that China and Russia were the first to help Italy but not the EU countries, which "demonstrates the absurdness and inferiority of the sanctions regime, which Europe, despite the pandemic, continues to maintain."

To date, nearly 300,000 people globally have been infected with the virus and over 12,900 have died, according to the World Health Organization.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Europe China Died Italy All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt is all set to announce income support program ..

6 minutes ago

Faisalabad Waste Management Company washes city ro ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Hospital Chief Physician Says US Missed Sta ..

4 minutes ago

UK Ambassador to Russia Speaks With Espionage Susp ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Waiting for UK to Respond to Offer to Set U ..

4 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 63,300 cusec ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.