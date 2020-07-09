MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Members of the Russian State Duma's commission for investigation of interference in domestic affairs have introduced a bill on blocking information justifying extremism and terrorism on the internet.

The bill, which was published in the electronic database of the parliament's lower house, proposes changes to Article 15.3 of the Federal Law "On Information, Information Technologies, and Information Protection."

"The draft law provides for restricting access to information containing support or justification of carrying out extremist (or) terrorist activities by the decision of the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation or his deputies," the bill's explanatory note says.

The head of the commission, Vasily Piskarev, noted that cases of justifying Nazi war criminals, their accomplices, collaborators and crimes had been on the rise. According to the proposed bill, internet services will be blocked only in the case of the direct call for extremist or terrorist activities.