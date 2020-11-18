(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The lower chamber of the Russian parliament passed on Wednesday a bill under which people involved in actions aimed at alienating Russian territories would be subject to a criminal sanction of between six and 10 years of imprisonment.

The lower chamber also passed a bill under which those publicly calling for alienating Russian territories would face an administrative fine of up to 500,000 rubles ($6,615).

In July, the Russian lower chamber passed a bill recognizing territories alienation as extremism. The bill, authored by lower chamber lawmaker Pavel Krasheninnikov and upper chamber lawmaker Andrey Klishas, was prepared in the context of implementation of the constitutional amendments.