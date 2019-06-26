Russia's level of interparliamentary relations with the Bulgarian parliament is lower than that with legislative bodies of other EU states, Russian parliament's lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday

Volodin met with his Bulgarian counterpart, Tsveta Karayancheva earlier in the day, during which time he pointed out that Russian and Bulgarian lawmakers had not held any joint meetings for several years.

"We have dynamic contacts with all countries, except one state, Bulgaria ... We believe that it is important for us to build together the relations that would be worth our ancestors," Volodin said.

He also criticized Bulgaria for its wait-and-see stance on Russian-EU relations.

Volodin went on to suggest that lawmakers from the two countries should hold meetings more often as this would allow them to better understand each other.

"We all grew up respecting this country [Bulgaria], and if you look at Russia's attitude, I think you will not find a single period in history where our relations would be clouded by some of our actions," Volodin said.

Bulgaria and Russia have had a tumultuous relationship that dates back centuries. The two countries began restoring friendly relations after Bulgaria established socialist rule in the late 1940s, but this relationship fell apart after the Soviet Union collapsed.

In 2014, in the wake of the Crimea referendum and Russia's alleged involvement in the Donbas conflict, the European Union, of which Bulgaria is a part, imposed sanctions on Russia. Moscow has refuted all the accusations and introduced a food embargo on the states that targeted it with restrictive measures.