UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lower House Speaker Holds Several Meetings With African Counterparts

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:00 AM

Russia's Lower House Speaker Holds Several Meetings With African Counterparts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian parliament's lower house, held a series of bilateral meetings with heads of parliaments of African countries on Monday to discuss future cooperation ahead of the Russia-Africa parliamentary conference.

The conference will be held during the a forum on developing parliamentarism, which is currently underway in Moscow.

"There are a lot of challenges in the world, and would be right to discuss them and look for solutions to these issues together. This relates to adopting model laws, harmonizing legislation when ... countering terrorism, drug trafficking," Volodin said at a meeting with Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, the president of Angola's National Assembly.

Russia will also host the first Russia-Africa Summit, which will be co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, in October.

Related Topics

National Assembly World Moscow Russia Parliament Santos Vladimir Putin Angola October

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi hosts ISALEX19

17 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting sets stage for UN Climat ..

2 hours ago

UN Deputy Secretary-General praises Sheikha Fatima ..

2 hours ago

UAE is leading the world in embedding climate acti ..

2 hours ago

Govt fully committed to facilitate investors, busi ..

2 hours ago

Maria Wasti for art academies

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.