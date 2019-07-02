(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian parliament's lower house, held a series of bilateral meetings with heads of parliaments of African countries on Monday to discuss future cooperation ahead of the Russia-Africa parliamentary conference.

The conference will be held during the a forum on developing parliamentarism, which is currently underway in Moscow.

"There are a lot of challenges in the world, and would be right to discuss them and look for solutions to these issues together. This relates to adopting model laws, harmonizing legislation when ... countering terrorism, drug trafficking," Volodin said at a meeting with Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, the president of Angola's National Assembly.

Russia will also host the first Russia-Africa Summit, which will be co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, in October.