Russia's Lower House Speaker Invited To North Korea For Talks - Official

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 05:50 AM

Russia's Lower House Speaker Invited to North Korea For Talks - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) The speaker of the lower house of Russia's parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, has received an official invitation from North Korea and could visit the country in 2020, the coordinator of the Russian parliamentary group on relations with North Korea, Kazbek Taysayev, told Sputnik.

"I am sure that his [Volodin's] visit will take place next year ... There is an invitation. He plans to go there. Such a visit is under consideration, it is being prepared," Taysayev said.

The announcement comes after US-North Korean talks in Stockholm broke off on Saturday. Pyongyang's chief negotiator Kim Myong Gil said that the talks failed because the US delegation did not present any valuable proposals.

The US State Department claimed that there were "good discussions" with the North Korean delegation.

The North Korean delegation recommended terminating the talks until the end of the year.

The US-North Korea denuclearization talks were initiated following the first-ever meeting between the leaders of the United States and North Korea in Singapore in June, 2018.

In April of this year, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok, where they discussed the denuclearization process.

