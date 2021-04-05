The lower house of the Russian parliament announced on Monday that it would consider approving a candidate for the position of the country's human rights commissioner at a plenary session on April 22

According to Russia's legislature, candidates to the post can be nominated by the country's president, the parliament's upper house, lawmakers and factions. Last week, President Vladimir Putin proposed incumbent Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova to retain the post.

The issue will be considered after the candidates meet with all factions and the relevant committee of the lower house, Viacheslav Volodin, the house's chairman said.

Moskalkova was elected as the human rights commissioner for a 5-year term in a secret ballot in 2016.