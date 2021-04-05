UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lower House To Consider Approving Candidate For Ombudsman Post On April 22

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 08:50 PM

Russia's Lower House to Consider Approving Candidate for Ombudsman Post on April 22

The lower house of the Russian parliament announced on Monday that it would consider approving a candidate for the position of the country's human rights commissioner at a plenary session on April 22

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The lower house of the Russian parliament announced on Monday that it would consider approving a candidate for the position of the country's human rights commissioner at a plenary session on April 22.

According to Russia's legislature, candidates to the post can be nominated by the country's president, the parliament's upper house, lawmakers and factions. Last week, President Vladimir Putin proposed incumbent Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova to retain the post.

The issue will be considered after the candidates meet with all factions and the relevant committee of the lower house, Viacheslav Volodin, the house's chairman said.

Moskalkova was elected as the human rights commissioner for a 5-year term in a secret ballot in 2016.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin April 2016 Post All

Recent Stories

Analysis: Why is the Emirati economy competitive?

9 minutes ago

E-Pay Punjab Achieves Another Milestone of Crossin ..

30 minutes ago

Police Service Center inaugurated in sector G-14

37 minutes ago

Soros Open Society Foundations Pledge $20Mln to Su ..

3 minutes ago

The realme C25 with 48MP Camera and a Power-packed ..

45 minutes ago

University seminar (two- Hyderabad)

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.