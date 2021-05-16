(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Russia's lower house will consider a bill on denouncing the Open Skies Treaty on May 18, Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the Russian lower house's international affairs committee, said on Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced to the lower chamber the bill earlier this week.

"We will denounce the treaty on Tuesday," Slutsky told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE.