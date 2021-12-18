UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lukoil Braces For Five-Time Increase In Oil Price By 2050

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 01:20 AM

Russia's Lukoil Braces for Five-Time Increase in Oil Price by 2050

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The newly unveiled long-term development strategy of Russian oil company Lukoil considers a scenario where the crude price could increase five-fold to $380 per barrel by 2050.

The Lukoil report, released on Friday, outlines three possible scenarios of industry's development by mid-century. 

"The 'Transformation' scenario assumes a radical restructuring of global energy and industry as well as carbon neutrality of the leading economies by 2050," the report said, adding that "In the 'Transformation' scenario, high carbon prices and inflation will lead to an increase in global oil prices to $380/bbl."

The "Transformation" scenario entails the heaviest decarbonization in line with Paris Agreement goals, which aim to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius (34.7 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to pre-industrial levels. This scenario forecasts the peak of crude demand to occur in 2025.

The compromise "Equilibrium" scenario draws balance between climate goals and affordable energy. It gauges Brent crude cost at $40 per barrel, cumulative inflation at $40, and emission tax at $117, resulting in the final price of $197 per barrel.

The "Evolution" scenario, which Lukoil said was the most probable, provides for the continuity of the oil industry's development within the existing national and international climate frameworks, lagging behind the Paris Agreement goals. It prices Brent at $50 per barrel, cumulative inflation at $60, and emission tax at $18, coming to a total of $128 per barrel.

Earlier in the day, Lukoil announced its plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 while not compromising efficiency regardless of global climate regulations.

In 2020, Lukoil's non-fossil power output totaled 395 MWt, including four water power plants with the capacity of 291 MWt, four solar electric plants in Russia, Romania and Bulgaria with the total capacity of 20 MWt, and a wind power plant in Romania with 84MWt. According to Fedun, the company's output of renewable energy has reached 1 gigawatt in 2021 and will increase next year.

Related Topics

Water Russia Company Oil Paris Lead Price Bulgaria Romania 2020 Agreement Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m M ..

Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m Medley Relay

27 minutes ago
 Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

1 hour ago
 US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabili ..

US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabilities in Java-Based Software - ..

1 hour ago
 Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday A ..

Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday Amid Omicron Fears

1 hour ago
 PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality ..

PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality

1 hour ago
 US 'Fundamentally Prepared' for Dialogue With Russ ..

US 'Fundamentally Prepared' for Dialogue With Russia - National Security Adviser ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.