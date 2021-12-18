MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The newly unveiled long-term development strategy of Russian oil company Lukoil considers a scenario where the crude price could increase five-fold to $380 per barrel by 2050.

The Lukoil report, released on Friday, outlines three possible scenarios of industry's development by mid-century.

"The 'Transformation' scenario assumes a radical restructuring of global energy and industry as well as carbon neutrality of the leading economies by 2050," the report said, adding that "In the 'Transformation' scenario, high carbon prices and inflation will lead to an increase in global oil prices to $380/bbl."

The "Transformation" scenario entails the heaviest decarbonization in line with Paris Agreement goals, which aim to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius (34.7 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to pre-industrial levels. This scenario forecasts the peak of crude demand to occur in 2025.

The compromise "Equilibrium" scenario draws balance between climate goals and affordable energy. It gauges Brent crude cost at $40 per barrel, cumulative inflation at $40, and emission tax at $117, resulting in the final price of $197 per barrel.

The "Evolution" scenario, which Lukoil said was the most probable, provides for the continuity of the oil industry's development within the existing national and international climate frameworks, lagging behind the Paris Agreement goals. It prices Brent at $50 per barrel, cumulative inflation at $60, and emission tax at $18, coming to a total of $128 per barrel.

Earlier in the day, Lukoil announced its plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 while not compromising efficiency regardless of global climate regulations.

In 2020, Lukoil's non-fossil power output totaled 395 MWt, including four water power plants with the capacity of 291 MWt, four solar electric plants in Russia, Romania and Bulgaria with the total capacity of 20 MWt, and a wind power plant in Romania with 84MWt. According to Fedun, the company's output of renewable energy has reached 1 gigawatt in 2021 and will increase next year.