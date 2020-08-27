Russian energy giant Lukoil said on Thursday that it had slashed oil output by additional 50,000 barrels a day at the West Qurna-2 field in Iraq at the request of Baghdad authorities, which have pledged to reduce oil production as part of the OPEC+ agreement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russian energy giant Lukoil said on Thursday that it had slashed oil output by additional 50,000 barrels a day at the West Qurna-2 field in Iraq at the request of Baghdad authorities, which have pledged to reduce oil production as part of the OPEC+ agreement.

"In May, we have reduced output at the West Qurna-2 project in Iraq by 70,000 barrels a day, while in the middle of June we slashed output at this project by an additional 50,000 barrels a day," the company said.

At the same time, the energy giant slashed oil output in Russia by some 310,000 barrels a day in May to comply with the OPEC+ deal, while in July it increased output by 20,000 barrels a day and in August by 60,000 barrels a day, according to the statement.

"In accordance with the current terms of the [OPEC+) agreement, we can increase oil production in Russia by about 40,000 barrels per day from January 1, 2021, and then restore the rest of the restrictions from May 1, 2022," Lukoil added.