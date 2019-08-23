UrduPoint.com
Russia's Luxury Aurus Cars Showroom May Be Opened In China In 2020-2021 - Russian Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 04:15 PM

Russia's Luxury Aurus Cars Showroom May Be Opened in China in 2020-2021 - Russian Minister

A showroom of Russian luxury car brand Aurus, similar to the one that was opened on Friday in Moscow City business center, may be opened in China in 2020 or 2021, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) A showroom of Russian luxury car brand Aurus, similar to the one that was opened on Friday in Moscow City business center, may be opened in China in 2020 or 2021, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said.

"The Chinese market is developing very intensely, with the number of people buying [products by] luxury brands growing. We expect that a similar showroom will be opened in China in 2020-2021," Manturov told reporters.

The Aurus luxury cars are part of the Kortezh project which envisages the creation of luxury cars for top state officials. The cars are already used by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Federal Protective Service, which is charged with protecting high-ranking Russian officials.

