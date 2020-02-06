UrduPoint.com
Russia's Luxury Convertibles Aurus Pass State Tests Successfully - Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:40 AM

Russia's Luxury Convertibles Aurus Pass State Tests Successfully - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) State tests of Russia's luxury convertibles Aurus have been completed, and a conclusion has been made that all the requirements outlined in the technical specification are fulfilled, a knowledgeable source has told Sputnik.

"The state tests have been completed. After studying the results of the tests, the state commission has made a conclusion that the technical requirements outlined in the terms of reference have been fulfilled," the source said.

According to the source, the intergovernmental commission is now to issue a recommendation to the Defense Ministry to pass the Aurus convertibles into service.

In 2019, the Aurus convertibles participated for the first time in World War II victory parade in Moscow.

The Aurus project, also known as Kortezh, envisages the creation of luxury cars for top state officials. The Russian government's investment into the project has exceeded 12 billion rubles ($190.6 million).

