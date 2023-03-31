Russia's Main Goal In 'Near Abroad' To Ensure Peace In Region - New Foreign Policy Concept
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2023 | 04:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russia's main goal in the "near abroad" is to turn the region into a zone of peace, good neighborliness and prosperity, according to a new foreign policy concept released by the Kremlin on Friday.
"The main goal of Russia in the 'near abroad' is to turn the region into a zone of peace, good neighborliness and prosperity," the document read.