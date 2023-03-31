(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russia's main goal in the "near abroad" is to turn the region into a zone of peace, good neighborliness and prosperity, according to a new foreign policy concept released by the Kremlin on Friday.

