Russia's Main Goal To Create Peace In Eurasia - Foreign Policy Concept
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 04:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russia's main goal in the 21st century is to create a single space of peace in Eurasia, the country's new foreign policy concept said on Friday.
"The flagship project of Russia in the 21st century is the transformation of Eurasia into a single all-continental space of peace, stability, mutual trust, development and prosperity," the concept read.