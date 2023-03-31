MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russia's main goal in the 21st century is to create a single space of peace in Eurasia, the country's new foreign policy concept said on Friday.

"The flagship project of Russia in the 21st century is the transformation of Eurasia into a single all-continental space of peace, stability, mutual trust, development and prosperity," the concept read.