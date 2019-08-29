The head of Russian state arms maker Tactical Missiles Corporation said on Thursday it had not been tasked with designing a new weapon in the wake of the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military last week to come up with a "symmetrical response" to the US test of a modified Tomahawk cruise missile, launched mere weeks after Washington quit the Cold-War era arms control pact on August 2.

"We do not work as fast as the Americans, who have just exited [the treaty].

We are a law-abiding country. We have a system of restrictions that is based on our international commitments and is vigorously monitored," Boris Obnosov told reporters at the MAKS-2019 air show in the Moscow Region.

He said the Russian defense industry needed time to "process all this" because it would be inappropriate for it to plunge itself into what he said seemed like a relentless arms race. The government is thinking this through, he added.