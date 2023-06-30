Open Menu

Russia's MAKS Air Show Canceled In 2023, Rescheduled For 2024 - Organizer

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2023 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The 2023 International Aviation and Space Salon (MAKS-2023) is canceled, with the exhibition expected to take place in both 2024 and 2025 at Russia's Zhukovsky International Airport, Russian firm Aviasalon, which organizes the event, said on Friday.

"The International Aviation and Space Salon (MAKS) is scheduled for 2024 instead of 2023.

MAKS will also take place in 2025," the company said in a statement, adding that the shows would be held in the city of Zhukovsky in the Moscow Region as usual.

In late May, several sources close to the exhibition and companies told Sputnik that the air show could be postponed to a later date or canceled.

MAKS takes place in Zhukovsky, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of Russia's capital, every two years. MAKS-2023 was planned to be held from July 25-30, 2023.

