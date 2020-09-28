UrduPoint.com
Russia's Manturov Discussed Joint Projects With Cuban Deputy Prime Minister - Ministry

Russian Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov on Monday held talks with Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas to discuss cooperation on joint industrial projects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Russian Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov on Monday held talks with Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas to discuss cooperation on joint industrial projects.

"During the meeting, the parties have covered the progress in the implementation of priority joint projects in the field of metallurgy, railway engineering, automotive industry and aircraft construction. Particular attention has been paid to the issues pertaining to the maintenance of airworthiness of civil aircraft operating in Cuba," the Russian Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian minister has noted that Cuba is an important partner of Russia as the sides share a large amount of mutually beneficial industrial projects, according to the statement.

Cabrisas, who co-chairs the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission for trade, economic and scientific cooperation, is currently on a working visit to Russia, during which he is also expected to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

