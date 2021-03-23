UrduPoint.com
Russia's Maria Zakharova Says Bulgaria's 'Russian Spy Mania' Relapsed On Eve Of Parliament Vote

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:19 PM

Russia's Maria Zakharova Says Bulgaria's 'Russian Spy Mania' Relapsed on Eve of Parliament Vote

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, expressed the belief on Tuesday that Bulgaria's obsession with the "Russian spies" story was linked to the upcoming parliamentary vote, scheduled for April 4

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, expressed the belief on Tuesday that Bulgaria's obsession with the "Russian spies" story was linked to the upcoming parliamentary vote, scheduled for April 4.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry declared two Russian diplomats persona non grata over their alleged links to the "Russian spy ring" and gave them 72 hours to leave the country on Monday.

"We see another exacerbation of the anti-Russia 'spy mania' in Bulgaria, which for some reason relapsed on the eve of the parliamentary elections, scheduled for April 4 in the country, and amid a surge of Russophobia in the West, primarily in the United States," Zakharova said, as quoted by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

