Russia's Mariinsky Ballet Premiers New Production Of Paquita In Washington

Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:20 AM

Russia's Mariinsky Ballet Premiers New Production of Paquita in Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Russia's renowned Mariinsky Ballet has premiered its new production of Paquita in Washington as part of the US tour.

The Tuesday night performance marked the beginning of the 18th consecutive season at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and was already traditionally received with long standing ovation.

The Washington audience will be treated to the seven performances which will run through Sunday.

The performances will be accompanied by the orchestra of the Kennedy Center Opera House under Gavriel Heine.

The two act ballet tells the story of a Spanish young woman Paquita stolen as a child by gypsies. French officer, Lucien falls in love with the young woman who is unaware of her noble birth.

Paquita learns about the plot of a Spanish governor and the gypsy chief, Inigo, to murder Lucien and saves the Frenchman. Through a medallion that she has worn all her life, Paquita learns that she is in fact the cousin of Lucien and can marry him.

Las week, Mariinsky Ballet performed Alexander Sergeyev's ballet At the Wrong Time at the festival Fall for Dance at the New York City Center.

After Washington, Mariinsky Ballet will head to Costa Mesa to present six performances of Ludwig Minkus' ballet La Bayadere. Then, they will travel to Los Angeles to perform the ballet Jewels.

The Mariinsky Ballet's tour of the United States will conclude with performances of the ballet La Bayadere at the Zellerbach Hall in Berkeley from October 30 to November 3.

