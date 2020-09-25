UrduPoint.com
Fri 25th September 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russia's MariNet, which is part of the National Technological Initiative, will create a center for the development of marine technology in China to implement new projects, drive research and expeditions in the Arctic and Antarctic, and train young professionals, as agreed at a videoconference on Friday that was attended by representatives from both Russia and China.

On Friday, an agreement was signed by the general director of MariNet, Alexander Pinsky, deputy director of the Chinese city of Yantai's managing committee of the zone of technical and economic development Cheng Jun, and Yao Yu, the president of the Harbin University of Engineering. According to the agreement, an innovation center specializing in marine technology will be opened in the city of Yantai.

"Our cooperation can pave the way for the implementation of the latest technologies in digital navigation and autonomous navigation, the exploration and extraction of minerals, the use of clean ocean energy, marine robotics, aquatic biotechnology, and, of course, training and the development of human resources for industry," Pinsky said during the video conference.

The creation of a center in China will also allow experts from both countries to share knowledge and organize academic conferences and forums, as well as lead expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic.

"Despite the limitations and issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will try in the coming months to form the necessary personnel of the MariNet representative office in China in order to establish daily working communication between all parties," Pinsky added.

MariNet has signed a number of international agreements with Chinese partners since 2017.

