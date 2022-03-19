MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The Russian mission to Mars will need no Mars rover, because the landing module itself is a self-sufficient research station, Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of Russian state-owned space agency Roscosmos, said on Friday.

On Thursday, the European Space Agency confirmed its commitment to sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine and suspended the launch of the Russian-European mission ExoMars in 2022. Later on Thursday, Rogozin said that Russia will carry out the mission "without some European friends," even though the preparation of its own mission will take several years.

"Will be any kind of Mars rover needed there? I don't think it will be needed, as the landing module itself is a self-sufficient research station. It will be enough to implement the mission," Rogozin told journalists at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The chief added that it is not difficult to recreate the Kazachok landing module, which Russia has developed for the ExoMars-2022 mission.

The launch of the Russian-European ExoMars-2022 mission was originally planned for 2018, but was postponed twice, first to 2020 and then to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The launch window for traveling from Earth to Mars opens every two years.