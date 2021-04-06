MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The modernized frigate of the Russian Pacific Fleet "Marshal Shaposhnikov" has carried out the first test of the Kalibr cruise missile in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.

"At the designated time, the missile arrived at the test site in the area of Cape Surkum, where it hit the coastal target position. The firing range exceeded 1,000 kilometers [621 miles]," the ministry said.

Earlier, the spokesman of the Russian Pacific Fleet, Nikolai Voskresensky, said that "Marshal Shaposhnikov" was carrying out artillery fire tests using air and sea targets in the Peter the Great Gulf.

Targets were fired at from the A-190 universal shipborne artillery mount, Voskresensky said, adding that the Kamov Ka-27 military helicopter was also involved in the drills.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, "Marshal Shaposhnikov" had received the A-190 artillery mount as part of modernization, as well as the Kalibr-NK cruise missiles and Uran anti-ship missiles.

In December of last year, the modernized frigate successfully test-fired Uran missiles in the waters of the Sea of Japan.