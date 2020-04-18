UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Martyshev Concerned Over US Virus Outbreak Due To Health Condition - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 04:10 AM

Russia's Martyshev Concerned Over US Virus Outbreak Due to Health Condition - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Russian national Yuriy Martyshev has serious concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic because of his general health conditions, Martyshev's lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik.

"Martyshev is very much concerned over the coronavirus pandemic," Tarasov said Friday.

"He experiences problems with his lungs and is afraid that if the virus catches up with him he will have significant complications."

The defense has filed a petition for release, Tarasov said.

"Martyshev has served more than 50 percent of his time in prison, and we are asking the US Bureau of Prisons to reduce sentencing  further," he added.

In April 2019, a US Federal court sentenced Martyshev to 78 months in jail on charges of computer hacking.

On Friday, the US coronavirus case count reached close to 700,00 with more than 36,700 deaths.

Related Topics

Russia Jail April 2019 Court Hacking Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus outbreak in Germany &#039;under contro ..

3 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 24,000 additional ..

4 hours ago

Residents of Abu Dhabi Emirate sing Emirati nation ..

4 hours ago

Canadian Gov't to Provide Additional $3Bln in Supp ..

3 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.