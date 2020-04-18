WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Russian national Yuriy Martyshev has serious concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic because of his general health conditions, Martyshev's lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik.

"Martyshev is very much concerned over the coronavirus pandemic," Tarasov said Friday.

"He experiences problems with his lungs and is afraid that if the virus catches up with him he will have significant complications."

The defense has filed a petition for release, Tarasov said.

"Martyshev has served more than 50 percent of his time in prison, and we are asking the US Bureau of Prisons to reduce sentencing further," he added.

In April 2019, a US Federal court sentenced Martyshev to 78 months in jail on charges of computer hacking.

On Friday, the US coronavirus case count reached close to 700,00 with more than 36,700 deaths.