WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Russian national Yury Martyshev, who served more than five years in a US prison on charges of computer hacking, has left the United States en route to Doha and is scheduled to arrive in Moscow on Thursday, his lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik.

"Based on our information, Yury Martyshev has left the United States on the plane to Doha. He departed from New York around 10 a.m this morning. We hope he will have a safe flight. Ultimately he is scheduled to arrive in Moscow on Thursday," Tarasov said.

The lawyer noted that he has not contacted Martyshev in person and does not know the details of his flights.

In April 2019, a US Federal court sentenced Martyshev to 78 months in jail on charges of computer hacking.