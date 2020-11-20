The decisions of the Nuremberg Tribunal should become the basis in the fight against both attempts to rehabilitate fascism and justify international terrorism and anti-Russian sentiment, the speaker of Russia's upper house, Valentina Matviyenko, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The decisions of the Nuremberg Tribunal should become the basis in the fight against both attempts to rehabilitate fascism and justify international terrorism and anti-Russian sentiment, the speaker of Russia's upper house, Valentina Matviyenko, said on Friday.

The Nuremberg trials were held by Allied forces, including the Soviet Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and many other countries, and started on November 20, 1945. In a series of 13 trials, Nazi Party officials and high-ranking military officers, along with German industrialists, lawyers and doctors, were brought to justice and charged with crimes against peace and humanity.

"Nobody canceled its decisions. They were and remain one of the sources of international law. And � not least importantly � [the sources of] political and moral support in the fight against attempts of rehabilitation, justification of Nazism, fascism, international terrorism, and other incarnations of universal evil," Matviyenko wrote in a blog post on the Federation Council's website.

According to the speaker, 75 years after the start of the Nuremberg trials, some countries are already being swept by a wave of glorification of Nazi accomplices, who acted as part of punitive teams, and SS formations.

Matviyenko said that this phenomenon should be reacted to, adding that distancing from the fact of its existence is immoral and vile.

Commenting on the current situation in the countries of Eastern Europe and the post-Soviet space, the lawmaker drew attention to the fact that various radical, extremist organizations, including those involving neo-Nazi, are increasing their activity there. According to Matviyenko, groups spreading Russophobia, which the ruling circles in a number of countries are trying to make a national idea, can be added to the list.

"This process [of spreading Russophobia] is acquiring the scale of a challenge, ignoring which is fraught with serious problems. We must not forget the lessons of history. And here, I believe, the international community today can rely on the decisions of the Nuremberg Tribunal," the speaker added.

Matviyenko also said that Russia always had a special attitude toward the Nuremberg trials' decisions, including due to the fact that its population suffered the greatest losses from Adolf Hitler's aggression. Within this context, the lawmaker recalled that in late October, a Russian court recognized the massacres of Soviet citizens in the Novgorod region as genocide.