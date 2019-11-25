UrduPoint.com
Russia's Matviyenko Praises Law On Labeling Persons As Foreign Agents As Proper Response

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:54 PM

Russia's Matviyenko Praises Law on Labeling Persons as Foreign Agents as Proper Response

The law, enabling labeling individuals receiving funding from abroad as foreign agents, would become an adequate response to the oppression of Russian media abroad, the speaker of the Russian upper house, Valentina Matviyenko, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The law, enabling labeling individuals receiving funding from abroad as foreign agents, would become an adequate response to the oppression of Russian media abroad, the speaker of the Russian upper house, Valentina Matviyenko, said on Monday.

The upper house is studying a relevant bill, which the lower house passed last week, on Monday.

"This is an adequate law, an adequate response to the measures that are being taken abroad against our media," Matviyenko said, stressing that the law complied with the international legislation.

"It corresponds to the international practice," Matviyenko added.

