Russia's Matviyenko Says Biden Adopts Anti-Russia Stance To Avoid Solving Problems At Home

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's focus on deterring Russia is an attempt to avoid solving pressing issues at home, the Russian upper house speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, said on Thursday.

Matviyenko has noted that Biden prioritizes boosting Russophobia as a way to avoid solving the acute problems in the US as the citizens are waiting for answers to their questions.

"But they are not hearing those answers," Matviyenko said.

At the same time, the upper house speaker has reiterated that Russia is ready to work toward beneficial cooperation with Washington, no matter who occupies the White House.

More Stories From World

