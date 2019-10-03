UrduPoint.com
Russia's Matviyenko Says 'Russophobic' Minority Pushed Moscow Protests Onto PACE Agenda

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:03 AM

The speaker of the upper house in the Russian parliament said Wednesday that Moscow rallies were added to the agenda of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) under pressure from an anti-Russia minority

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The speaker of the upper house in the Russian parliament said Wednesday that Moscow rallies were added to the agenda of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) under pressure from an anti-Russia minority.

The assembly has voted in favor of having a debate on the protests sparked off by the exclusion of several opposition candidates from the Moscow City Council race. The Russian lead delegate appealed the decision.

"This issue is not in PACE's competence. This [vote] reflects the bias of the dwindling Russophobic minority inside PACE," Valentina Matviyenko told reporters.

She said there was nothing special about demonstrations in Moscow to warrant a debate at this week's PACE fall session in Strasbourg but promised that Russia would give a "constructive answer" and provide "serious materials that support our stance."

The parliamentary assembly restored Russia's voting rights in June, five years after they were revoked following a referendum in Crimea that transferred the peninsula back to Russia. The move was vehemently opposed by Baltic nations and Ukraine.

