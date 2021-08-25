Valentina Matviyenko, the head of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, will pay a visit to Vienna next month to take part in the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Valentina Matviyenko, the head of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, will pay a visit to Vienna next month to take part in the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"In September, Federation Council head Valentina Matviyenko is expected to visit Vienna to take part in the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament," Lavrov said at a briefing following negotiations with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.