MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Russia's MC-21 passenger aircraft with a home-produced composite wing is expected to hit the skies by the end of the year, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Friday.

"The Russian composite wing for MC-21 was delivered to the Irkutsk Aviation Plant.

After its installation and the installation of all the systems, the aircraft will be ready for the start of flight tests. We expect MC-21 with the Russian wing to rise to the sky by the end of this year," Manturov said, as quoted in a ministerial press release.