Russia's MC-21 Plane Can Compete For Int'l Markets Thanks To New Technologies - Mishustin

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

Russia's MC-21 Plane Can Compete for Int'l Markets Thanks to New Technologies - Mishustin

IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Russia's next-generation medium-range passenger aircraft MC-21 can compete with Western planes for international markets, thanks to the use of new technologies, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"Experts who are engaged in aircraft engineering underrated that ...

new technologies and innovations [applied] help it be competitive against such analogues as Airbus, Boeing and others. Actually, there are not so many 'others.' It can compete for a place in the international market," Mishustin said during his visit to the Irkutsk Aviation Plant.

"Despite the sanctions and attempts by a number of countries to limit our production possibilities ... our industry managed to create analogues within the shortest possible time and create a composite [wing]," Mishustin added.

