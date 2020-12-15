MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russia's MC-21-300 twin-jet aircraft with PD-14 engines of domestic manufacture performed its first flight on Tuesday, state corporation Rostec told Sputnik.

"On December 15, 2020, the MC-21-300 plane equipped with new Russian PD-14 engines performed its first flight at the airfield of the Irkutsk Aviation Plant, which a subsidiary of the Irkut Corporation (part of Rostec)," the corporation said.