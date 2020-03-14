UrduPoint.com
Russia's Measures Against COVID-19 Can Be Tightened After Apr. 1 If Necessary - Matviyenko

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 03:20 PM

Russia's Measures Against COVID-19 Can Be Tightened After Apr. 1 if Necessary - Matviyenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko is not ruling out the tightening of measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread after April 1 if necessary.

"So far, all these measures ” they are flexible ” have effect until April 1.

What will be after April 1 will be additionally announced. [They] will be either prolonged, or tightened, or they will be eased. So far, this regime is in place until April 1," Matviyenko said.

At the same time, the speaker called closing borders an excessive measure.

