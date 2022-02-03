Russia's measures against Deutsche Welle are hard to understand and go too far, DW Director General Peter Limbourg said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Moscow said that it is closing the Deutsche Welle's bureau in the country and annulling the accreditation of its employees, among other measures, in response to the RT DE ban in Germany.

"The measures taken by the Russian authorities are in no way understandable and constitute an overreaction," Limbourg said in a statement.

DW also said that Moscow's measures will not affect the channel's broadcasting in Russia.

"Until we are officially notified of the measures, we will continue broadcasting from our office in Moscow," the statement read.