MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Russian Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies, and Mass Communications (Roskomnadzor) has restricted access to the online art encyclopedia Wikiart, according to the regulator's e-register of restricted internet resources.

The register now includes the web address http://wikiart.org.

Roskomnadzor said it restricted access to the Wikiart website at the demand of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office. It noted that the inclusion of a website in the register does not amount to its complete ban, as access may be limited to a specific page of the website.

Wikiart is an online art encyclopedia that has been in operation since 2010.