UrduPoint.com

Russia's Media Watchdog Blocks Online Art Encyclopedia Wikiart

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Russia's Media Watchdog Blocks Online Art Encyclopedia Wikiart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Russian Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies, and Mass Communications (Roskomnadzor) has restricted access to the online art encyclopedia Wikiart, according to the regulator's e-register of restricted internet resources.

The register now includes the web address http://wikiart.org.

Roskomnadzor said it restricted access to the Wikiart website at the demand of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office. It noted that the inclusion of a website in the register does not amount to its complete ban, as access may be limited to a specific page of the website.

Wikiart is an online art encyclopedia that has been in operation since 2010.

Related Topics

Internet Russia May

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Af ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

15 minutes ago
 Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly pre ..

Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly presented: ECP

40 minutes ago
 Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan S ..

Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan Sasta bazaar

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transp ..

Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transport services in 8 months

36 minutes ago
 IT Minister directs timely completion of all proje ..

IT Minister directs timely completion of all projects

36 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched to check overcharging of fares

Crackdown launched to check overcharging of fares

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.