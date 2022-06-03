(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The Russian Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies, and Mass Communications (Roskomnadzor) has restricted access to Finish state broadcaster Yle, according to the regulator's e-register of restricted internet resources.

The register now includes Yle's website.

Roskomnadzor said it restricted access to Yle at the demand of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office.

It noted that the inclusion of a website in the register does not amount to its complete ban, as access may be limited to a specific page of the website.

Yle is Finland's national public broadcasting company, which is publishing news in the Russian language among others.