MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Extra payments to medical personnel dealing with COVID-19 in Russia should continue for two more months as the fight against the pandemic continues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Initially, Putin announced the allocation of 10 billion rubles ($132 million) for extra payments to medical personnel amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country in early April.

The government has subsequently allocated additional funds to support doctors and other medical staff amid the pandemic.

"The fight against the epidemic continues, as well as hard work in hospitals, clinics, ambulance stations, therefore, as I said, it was decided to extend all these payments [medical personnel dealing with COVID-19] for July and August," Putin said in a televised address.

So far, Russia has confirmed a total of 599,705 COVID-19 cases, including 8,359 fatalities and 356,429 recoveries.