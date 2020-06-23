UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Medical Staff Treating COVID-19 Should Get Extra Payment For 2 More Months- Putin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:41 PM

Russia's Medical Staff Treating COVID-19 Should Get Extra Payment for 2 More Months- Putin

Extra payments to medical personnel dealing with COVID-19 in Russia should continue for two more months as the fight against the pandemic continues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Extra payments to medical personnel dealing with COVID-19 in Russia should continue for two more months as the fight against the pandemic continues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Initially, Putin announced the allocation of 10 billion rubles ($132 million) for extra payments to medical personnel amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country in early April.

The government has subsequently allocated additional funds to support doctors and other medical staff amid the pandemic.

"The fight against the epidemic continues, as well as hard work in hospitals, clinics, ambulance stations, therefore, as I said, it was decided to extend all these payments [medical personnel dealing with COVID-19] for July and August," Putin said in a televised address.

So far, Russia has confirmed a total of 599,705 COVID-19 cases, including 8,359 fatalities and 356,429 recoveries.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin April July August All Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNOC’s deal global vote of confidence in UAE’ ..

44 minutes ago

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

1 hour ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

2 hours ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening wedding an ..

2 hours ago

Indians not to travel for Haj this year

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.