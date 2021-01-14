UrduPoint.com
Russia's medical watchdog Roszdravnadzor said on Wednesday that it is illegal to either import or use COVID-19 vaccines that have yet to receive the authorization of the Russian government, following reports that individuals could receive Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine against the disease at the Moscow International Medical Cluster in Skolkovo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Russia's medical watchdog Roszdravnadzor said on Wednesday that it is illegal to either import or use COVID-19 vaccines that have yet to receive the authorization of the Russian government, following reports that individuals could receive Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine against the disease at the Moscow International Medical Cluster in Skolkovo.

The watchdog made the announcement after Tatiana Solomatina, a member of the State Duma's health protection committee, told the Ekho Moskvy broadcaster on Tuesday that it was possible to receive Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at the Skolkovo branch of Israel's Hadassah medical chain.

"In accordance with current legislation, the use and import of vaccines against COVID-19 that have not been authorized by the Russian government is prohibited. The ban applies, as elsewhere, to medical organizations operating within the International Medical Cluster," Roszdravnadzor's press department said in a statement.

Russia's pioneer COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya research institute in conjunction with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, received state authorization back in August.

The Russian government registered EpiVacCorona, a vaccine developed by Russia's State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector, in October.

