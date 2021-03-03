UrduPoint.com
Russia's Medical Workers' Union 'Doctors' Alliance' Labeled As Foreign Agent NGO- Ministry

Wed 03rd March 2021

Russia's Medical Workers' Union 'Doctors' Alliance' Labeled as Foreign Agent NGO- Ministry

The Russian Ministry of Justice told Sputnik on Wednesday that it had labeled the Doctors' Alliance medical workers' union as an NGO performing functions of a foreign agent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Justice told Sputnik on Wednesday that it had labeled the Doctors' Alliance medical workers' union as an NGO performing functions of a foreign agent.

"On March 3, the cross-regional union of healthcare workers, Doctors' Alliance, which is headed by A.

E. Vasilieva, was added to the register of NGOs performing functions of a foreign agent," the ministry said.

The ministry explained it had registered multiple facts confirming foreign sponsorship of the union. It was also established that Doctors' Alliance engaged in political activities.

More Stories From World

