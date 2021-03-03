The Russian Ministry of Justice told Sputnik on Wednesday that it had labeled the Doctors' Alliance medical workers' union as an NGO performing functions of a foreign agent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Justice told Sputnik on Wednesday that it had labeled the Doctors' Alliance medical workers' union as an NGO performing functions of a foreign agent.

"On March 3, the cross-regional union of healthcare workers, Doctors' Alliance, which is headed by A.

E. Vasilieva, was added to the register of NGOs performing functions of a foreign agent," the ministry said.

The ministry explained it had registered multiple facts confirming foreign sponsorship of the union. It was also established that Doctors' Alliance engaged in political activities.