MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The head of the Russian delegation at the talks with Ukraine, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said that he had spoken several times with the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Davyd Arakhamia, on Friday.

"I confirm," Medinsky said on Telegram, commenting on the relevant media reports.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow last week had handed over to Ukraine its proposals on a draft document with well-defined wording, but had not yet received a response.