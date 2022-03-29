Tete-a-tete negotiations between the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, and Ukrainian delegation member Davyd Arakhamia have begun in Istanbul, a diplomatic source said on Tuesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Tete-a-tete negotiations between the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, and Ukrainian delegation member Davyd Arakhamia have begun in Istanbul, a diplomatic source said on Tuesday.

"Yes," the source said when asked the relevant question.

The delegations arrived at the Dolmabahce Palace in the Turkish resort city earlier in the day. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the delegations ahead of the talks and left the palace shortly after that.