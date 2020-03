NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) SULTAN, March 5 (Sputnik) - Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has arrived in Kazakhstan for high-level talks on bilateral ties, including on security cooperation, his secretariat said on Thursday.

Medvedev is expected to meet on Friday with Kazakh Security Council Chairman Nursultan Nazarbayev, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and National Security Committee Head Karim Massimov.

"During his working meetings, Medvedev will discuss the Russian-Kazakh relations, including security cooperation," the secretariat told reporters.