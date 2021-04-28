UrduPoint.com
Russia's Medvedev Asserts Constructive Outlook On Opposition

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that he viewed the country's opposition as a normal part of any society, which requires a constructive approach.

"I do not think I am discovering America here ” the opposition should be treated normally. The opposition is a normal part of any society; it exists everywhere ” it exists in other countries and we have it, too," Medvedev said in a live broadcast on the VK platform.

Recalling his "constructive relations with the opposition" in his previous capacities as Russia's president, prime minister and leader of the ruling United Russia party, Medvedev said he had "regular meetings" with the Liberal-Democratic, Communist and other Left opposition, adding that "it is absolutely normal for any politician to communicate with opponents."

He noted, however, that the contact between the authorities and the so-called non-systemic opposition, or groups not represented in parliament, should be maintained as long as the latter do not break the law.

With regard to jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Medvedev described him as a political scoundrel who tried to build a career on lies.

"Despite the fact that he is now in prison, I still think that he is a political rogue, a person who is trying to build his political career on absolutely unscrupulous reasoning and knowingly uses false arguments," the politician said.

In January, Navalny returned to Moscow from Berlin after receiving medical treatment for his alleged poisoning. The 44-year-old was arrested on arrival and referred to a court, which in early February rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple breaches of probation and replaced it with a 3.5-year term behind bars. A Moscow city court reinstated the ruling but reduced the sentence to 2.5 years.

