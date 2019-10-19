(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev alongside Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday attended a military parade near Belgrade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the capital from Nazi Germany by Soviet and Yugoslav soldiers.

The parade took place at the Bataynitsa airfield and involved 2,400 troops, 100 military vehicles, 25 military aircraft. Military personnel carriers BRDM-2, Mig-29 fighter jets, and Mi-35 attack helicopters were among the Russian-made weaponry to feature heavily in the parade, as the two countries have been tightening military cooperation over recent years.

The parade was preceded by an commando drill whereby Serbian special forces had to liberate a village that was besieged by terrorists.

Serbia remains Russia's strongest Balkan ally as the two have been increasing cooperation across many fields, least of which is military. Earlier reports claimed Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will travel to Moscow later in October to sign a free trade agreement with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union.