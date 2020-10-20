(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev expressed the belief on Tuesday that attacks and reproaches targeting the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO) were in fact motivated by the desire to achieve own political goals, and also called for overcoming differences in order to counter the COVID-19 pandemic efficiently.

In his address to the participants of the Open Innovations forum, Medvedev expressed regret over the deepening global differences. Cooperation, unity and solidarity should be translated into action, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council stressed.

"Instead of that, we hear mutual claims, reproaches and attacks, including on international institutions, such as the UN and the WHO. What for? In order to achieve own political goals in the times when the number of infected people keeps growing and the woeful death toll increases. We should try to overcome the differences and unite for the sake of successful fight against the common challenge, I have said it many times. We should use the huge expert and scientific potential of international organizations, including the WHO. Otherwise we will face a more significant deeper split," Medvedev said.