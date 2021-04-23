UrduPoint.com
Russia's Medvedev Believes Conflict In Ukraine's East Is Fomented Artificially

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 10:10 AM

Russia's Medvedev Believes Conflict in Ukraine's East Is Fomented Artificially

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev expressed the belief that the conflict in Ukraine's east is being artificially exacerbated, pointing to new US sanctions on Russia, and military equipment deployment to the region.

"We have heard a call for dialogue in the telephone conversation between the two presidents [of Russia and the United States]. And now we see harsh rhetoric, new sanctions on Russia, diplomats expulsion and a decree about 'Russian threat'. This also includes the artificially aggravated conflict in Ukraine's east, militaristic statements by the US leadership and military equipment transfer to our region. Put it simply, the situation is being exacerbated," Medvedev said in his article for RIA Novosti.

