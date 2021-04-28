UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Medvedev Believes Prague Became Hostage Of US Policy On Russia

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russia's Medvedev Believes Prague Became Hostage of US Policy on Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev expressed the belief on Wednesday that Prague, which keeps accusing Russia of being involved in the 2014 ammunition depot blasts, became hostage of Washington's actions.

"It seems to me that our Czech colleagues have become hostage of the US policy on Russia. They are trying to run before the hounds," Medvedev said in a live broadcast in VKontakte social network.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Prague

Recent Stories

UAE, Italy discuss boosting bilateral trade

5 minutes ago

71,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

5 minutes ago

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

5 minutes ago

Turkish Opposition Future Party Says Early Electio ..

2 minutes ago

Six more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital ..

2 minutes ago

PESCO Chief to hold online e-meeting on Thursday

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.