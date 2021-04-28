MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev expressed the belief on Wednesday that Prague, which keeps accusing Russia of being involved in the 2014 ammunition depot blasts, became hostage of Washington's actions.

"It seems to me that our Czech colleagues have become hostage of the US policy on Russia. They are trying to run before the hounds," Medvedev said in a live broadcast in VKontakte social network.