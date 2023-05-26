MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that Ukraine may disappear after the end of Russia's special military operation, and its land may be divided between Moscow and several European states.

In his Telegram channel, Medvedev wrote about different scenarios of how the ongoing conflict may end.

"Ukraine disappears after the completion of the special military operation in the process of its division between Russia and a number of EU states. A government of Ukraine is being formed in exile in one of the European countries," Medvedev said, adding that the conflict in this case will end with "reasonable guarantees of its non-renewal in the short term.

"

The official added that Moscow is interested in central Ukrainian regions joining Russia as this way the conflict may end for good.

"Western lands of Ukraine join a number of EU countries. The people of the central and some other regions of Ukraine without an owner ... immediately declare their self-determination by joining the Russian Federation. Their request is granted, and the conflict ends with sufficient guarantees of its non-resumption in the long term," Medvedev said.

The former Russian president also said that there is a scenario when the conflict becomes permanent "with a threat of World War Three" if Ukraine is partly under control of the EU and NATO.