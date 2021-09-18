UrduPoint.com

Russia's Medvedev Blames US For Sour Relations Between Moscow, EU

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 12:40 AM

Russia's Medvedev Blames US for Sour Relations Between Moscow, EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, blamed the United States for undermining relations between Moscow and the European Union, in a new documentary on outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The documentary, by the German Deutsche Welle broadcaster, premiered earlier on Friday. The Russian official noted therein that relations between the West and Russia soured when Washington's hardline on the events in Ukraine in 2014 led to both sides imposing sanctions on each other.

"I can put it simply, although it will perhaps look somewhat blunt: a significant degree of the blame lies with the Americans," Medvedev said.

Relations between Moscow and the EU deteriorated in 2014 following unrest in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia. Moscow has been under Western sanctions ever since. The Russian government has responded reciprocally and consistently expressed the view that imposing sanctions is not a productive approach to international relations.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington German European Union United States Angela Merkel Government

Recent Stories

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Ab ..

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords

26 minutes ago
 World admires Pakistan's sacrifice for peace in Af ..

World admires Pakistan's sacrifice for peace in Afghanistan: Farrukh

18 minutes ago
 Russia's Chief Investigator Orders Probe Into Fore ..

Russia's Chief Investigator Orders Probe Into Foreign Cyberattacks on Russian E- ..

18 minutes ago
 Swiss close Russian oligarch's case against art de ..

Swiss close Russian oligarch's case against art dealer

18 minutes ago
 Youth must play important role towards taking Paki ..

Youth must play important role towards taking Pakistan to new heights: COAS

18 minutes ago
 Constantinople Patriarch to Meet Biden During Visi ..

Constantinople Patriarch to Meet Biden During Visit to US in Late October - Stat ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.