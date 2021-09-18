MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, blamed the United States for undermining relations between Moscow and the European Union, in a new documentary on outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The documentary, by the German Deutsche Welle broadcaster, premiered earlier on Friday. The Russian official noted therein that relations between the West and Russia soured when Washington's hardline on the events in Ukraine in 2014 led to both sides imposing sanctions on each other.

"I can put it simply, although it will perhaps look somewhat blunt: a significant degree of the blame lies with the Americans," Medvedev said.

Relations between Moscow and the EU deteriorated in 2014 following unrest in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia. Moscow has been under Western sanctions ever since. The Russian government has responded reciprocally and consistently expressed the view that imposing sanctions is not a productive approach to international relations.