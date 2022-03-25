MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Western attempts to restrict Russian business in order to somehow influence the country's authorities are "senseless and foolish" as businesspersons turned out to be "guilty without guilt," and none of them is able to change the position of the Russian leadership, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has told Sputnik.

"If we are talking about business, it is also a part of our society, including large business, who are, as they say, guilty without guilt. Let's ask ourselves the question: is anyone from this large business even capable of influencing the position of the country's leadership to any extent? I will be candid: no, in no way," Medvedev said.

He added that authorities and business has different tasks.

"Those who are engaged in the country's management primarily focus on the interests of the whole country, on the interests of the people of Russia. Whoever is in charge of running his own business (this is a very important task), is in charge of only that. Therefore, reckoning on that by restricting Russian business they will somehow influence the authorities, that is absolutely senseless, it is just stupid, foolish."